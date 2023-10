Knight agreed to a two-way contract with Boston on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Knight joins Boston's frontcourt after three seasons with Minnesota. He profiles as a different archetype than Boston's other backup bigs, as Knight is more mobile at 6-foot-8 while possessing some floor spacing abilities. The 26-year-old averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep across 37 appearances for the Timberwolves last season.