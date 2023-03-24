Simmons (back) was diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back Friday and remains without a timetable for a return while the team determines a long-term treatment course, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Simmons last played Feb. 15 -- the Nets' final contest before the All-Star break -- and hasn't seen at least 30 minutes in a game since Jan. 20. It already seemed unlikely Simmons would step back on the floor before this news, and now it looks like a foregone conclusion that his season is over. That said, the Nets have yet to make such an announcement, so the possibility technically remains that he'll be back. Fantasy managers shouldn't hold their breath. If this is the end of his campaign, Simmons will finish with averages of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals in what was, by far, the worst season of his career.