Simmons' (back/knee) agent Bernie Lee said Thursday he is "100 percent healthy" and is expected to start training camp without any limitations, James Herbert of CBSSports.com reports.

Simmons made just 42 appearances for Brooklyn in 2022-23 due to left knee soreness and a nerve impingement in his back. The 27-year-old forward hasn't played more than 58 games since 2018-19 but is reportedly the healthiest he's been in years. After a tumultuous first season with the Nets, Simmons will look to return to his previous All-Star form.