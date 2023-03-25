Simmons (knee, back) will not play again this season, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. According to Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn, "[Simmons] is not going to join us for the rest of the season, in all honesty."

This is unsurprising following the announcement Friday that Simmons is dealing with a nerve impingement in his back. He last played Feb. 15 against the Heat during the Nets' final game before the All-Star break, but he hadn't seen 30 minutes in consecutive games since late November. The 2022-23 campaign was Simmons' worst to date, plagued by injuries and confidence issues resulting in an abysmal 43.9 percent mark from the charity stripe. His final stats stand at 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes per game. It's unclear at this point if the organization even views him as a building block for the future, especially after the high-level production of Mikal Bridges following the trades of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.