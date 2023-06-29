Simmons (back/knee) doesn't plan to plan for the Australian national team in the FIBA World Cup in August, NetsDaily.com reports.

Simmons is apparently still in recovery mode from a sore left knee and a nerve impingement in his back, injuries that prevented him from playing after the All-Star break during his first season with the Nets. Though Brooklyn expects Simmons to be back to 100 percent in advance of training camp, playing in the FIBA World Cup would have required the veteran forward to cut his rehab program short by about three weeks. The Nets are hoping that after a full offseason of recovery, Simmons can re-emerge as the All-Star-caliber talent he was during his Philadelphia days. In his 42 appearances a season ago, Simmons averaged career-low totals across the board (6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes per contest), and he shot a career-worst 43.9 percent from the free-throw line.