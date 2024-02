Simmons will return to the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Simmons skipped Brooklyn's final game heading into the break to rest his left knee, but he'll be back in a starting role Thursday, replacing Dennis Schroder in the first unit. Head coach Kevin Ollie said he would be "mindful" of the players who were on minutes restrictions before the break, so it's unlikely Simmons will exceed minutes outside the mid-20s.