Okafor recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 FT) and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 110-105 win over the Hawks.

Okafor managed to produce his season high in scoring, and he filled it up on offense despite seeing limited minutes. Okafor has scored in double figures in four of eight appearances in 2017-18, and he has now seen the floor in five straight games. With that being said, Okafor is currently splitting time at center with Tyler Zeller and Jarrett Allen, and to a lesser extent, Timofey Mozgov, who received a DNP-Coach's Decision designation on Friday.