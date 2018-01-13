Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Scores season-high 17 points in 12 minutes
Okafor recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 FT) and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 110-105 win over the Hawks.
Okafor managed to produce his season high in scoring, and he filled it up on offense despite seeing limited minutes. Okafor has scored in double figures in four of eight appearances in 2017-18, and he has now seen the floor in five straight games. With that being said, Okafor is currently splitting time at center with Tyler Zeller and Jarrett Allen, and to a lesser extent, Timofey Mozgov, who received a DNP-Coach's Decision designation on Friday.
More News
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Drops 12 points Saturday•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Should see some minutes Wednesday•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Close to returing•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Still at least a week away•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Will need time to regain conditioning•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 10 in Nets debut Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...