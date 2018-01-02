Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Should see some minutes Wednesday

Okafor is expected to see minutes during Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. "He's been doing a phenomenal job of getting ready physically with our assistant coaches," coach Kenny Atkinson said. "Collectively, we feel like he's ready to get some minutes."

While Okafor is expected to get his first in-game action since mid-December, coach Kenny Atkinson remained firm in his stance that the team expects to bring Okafor along slowly. For that reason, fantasy owners should temper expectations for Okafor moving forward and it wouldn't be surprising if he was stuck on the outside of the rotation most nights until he's proven himself to the coaching staff. That said, it is certainly a situation to monitor, as Okafor's role should grow later in the season if the Nets are ultimately eliminated from playoff contention as expected.