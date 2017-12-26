Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Still at least a week away

GM Kenny Atkinson said Tuesday that Okafor will likely need another one-and-a-half to two weeks to work his way into game shape, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets traded for Okafor more than three weeks ago, but the big man has only appeared in one game for the team, while picking up eight DNP-CDs. While Okafor has technically been available to play, the Nets' coaching staff has stated that his conditioning is not where it should be, and he won't be a part of the rotation until it reaches an acceptable level. Given Marks' comments Tuesday, Okafor is unlikely to see the floor for the Nets until sometime after the turn of the calendar.