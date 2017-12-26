Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Still at least a week away
GM Kenny Atkinson said Tuesday that Okafor will likely need another one-and-a-half to two weeks to work his way into game shape, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets traded for Okafor more than three weeks ago, but the big man has only appeared in one game for the team, while picking up eight DNP-CDs. While Okafor has technically been available to play, the Nets' coaching staff has stated that his conditioning is not where it should be, and he won't be a part of the rotation until it reaches an acceptable level. Given Marks' comments Tuesday, Okafor is unlikely to see the floor for the Nets until sometime after the turn of the calendar.
More News
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Will need time to regain conditioning•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 10 in Nets debut Friday•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Set to debut Friday•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: DNP-CD in first game with Nets•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Set to make Brooklyn debut Tuesday•
-
Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Will not play Saturday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...