Nets' Jahlil Okafor: Surprises with 21 points off bench
Okafor posted 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and a blocked shot in 24 minutes during Saturday's 11-97 loss to the Timberwolves.
This was by far Okafor's best showing as a Net. It's clear that Tyler Zeller is not the answer under center for the Nets, and if they choose to give Okafor more time, the cream could rise to the top and we may end up seeing Okafor as the full-time starter, It's still too soon to tell if or when that might happen, so keep your expectations in check for the time being.
