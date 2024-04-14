Clowney totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 107-86 loss to the 76ers.

Clowney's versatility was on display across Brooklyn's last six contests, posting at least four blocks on two occasions, as well as grabbing 10 rebounds on two occasions, while Sunday marked his third game with 15-plus points and multiple made threes. The 6-foot-10 rookie lacks a defensive niche, but if his shot continues developing and he proves to be able to defend in space, Clowney has the makings of a future rotation player.