Clowney chipped in 17 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 victory over Detroit.

Clowney played a prominent role off the bench for the Nets on Saturday, missing just one shot from the field and rounding a solid stat line due to his defensive contributions, particularly his four blocks. Clowney has been limited to garbage-time minutes most of the season, but his last two performances might be enough to earn more playing time ahead of the final week of the regular season.