Clowney will start Sunday's game against the Kings.

Clowney will get the first start of his young career due to Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) and Nic Claxton (ankle) being out of the lineup. The rookie first-round pick has been impressive over his last two contests, averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game.