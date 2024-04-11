Clowney ended with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 win over the Raptors.

Clowney recorded a season-high seven blocks during Wednesday's win over the Raptors. After registering just four swats over his first 18 appearances in 2023-24, the rookie forward has now tallied 11 over his last three outings. If Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) continues to miss time, Clowney could remain in the starting lineup for Brooklyn's final two games.