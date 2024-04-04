Clowney finished with 22 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 victory over Indiana.

The 22 points and 10 rebounds were both career highs for Clowney, who became just the sixth player in NBA history to reach those statistical benchmarks in 17 minutes or fewer. The rookie first-round pick supplanted Day'Ron Sharpe as Nic Claxton's top backup Wednesday, and based on how he performed, Clowney should be a regular in the Brooklyn rotation for what's left of the season.