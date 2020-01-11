Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Accomplishes season-high in points
Kurucs acquired 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 117-113 win over the Heat.
Only three minutes were needed for the 21-year-old to tie his season-high in points (nine) before he scored 10 more the rest of the way. The sophomore forward got a second straight start with teammate Garrett Temple out (knee) and delivered his career-best shooting performance (78 percent under a minimum nine shots). Kurucs has mostly played this year in the G-League, so fantasy owners shouldn't be too hasty, but continuing performances like these may warrant a regular NBA roster spot for him.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.