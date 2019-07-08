Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 15 points in Sunday's win
Kurucs collected 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 74-58 win over Croatia.
Kurucs was extremely efficient and remains overqualified for summer league play after bursting out onto the scene as a surprisingly effective rookie contributor. His minutes will likely be scaled back as the event continues, and Kurucs could very well be in line for an even bigger role as a sophomore.
