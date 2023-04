Curry (ankle) isn't listed on the Nets' injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against Philadelphia, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Curry sat out the regular-season finale due to an ankle injury, but as expected, he'll be good to go for postseason play. The sharpshooter started seven of his 61 regular-season appearances, averaging 9.2 points in 19.9 minutes while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.