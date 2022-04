Curry totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Celtics.

After connecting on just 1-of-8 three-pointers over his last two games, Curry found his shooting stroke Wednesday and finished as one of five Nets players to score in double figures. However, the sharpshooter failed to add substantial contributions elsewhere, which made for a lackluster fantasy outing.