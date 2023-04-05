Curry contributed one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) across three minutes during Tuesday's 107-102 loss to Minnesota.

Curry saw just three minutes in the loss, the fewest he has played all season. Outside of a few notable performances earlier in the campaign, Curry has been on the outside looking in when it comes to meaningful playing time. He has failed to score more than eight points in eight straight games, two of which he did not even enter the rotation. At this point, it appears as though the Nets have come to terms with the fact that they have better options available on most nights, making Curry an afterthought in all fantasy leagues.