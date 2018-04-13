Nets' Timofey Mozgov: Starting to decline
Mozgov played in 31 games with the Nets in 2017-18, averaging 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Mozgov is now 30 years old and it's becoming apparent that he isn't much of a factor at the center position as he was before. The Russia native's points, rebounds and blocks have all decline during the last three seasons. For his value, Mozgov carries a expensive price tag, where he is set to make about $32.2 million over the next two years.
