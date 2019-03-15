Nets' Treveon Graham: Probable Saturday
Graham (back) is probable Saturday against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Graham has been sidelined by a back injury over the past five games, but he's expected to make his return Friday. He appears to have carved out a role of about 15-to-20 minutes in the Nets' rotation.
