King produced two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes in Saturday's 121-115 loss in Fort Wayne.

After playing eight minutes in the third quarter, King sat the entirety of the fourth quarter as Windy City chose to lean on its starters as it tried to mount a comeback. Despite the off-shooting night Saturday, the 27-year-old is still making 47.2 percent of his shots and 38.5 percent of his three-point tries through seven games this year.