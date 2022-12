King posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes in Friday's 129-119 win over Fort Wayne.

King came off the bench and dropped 20 points Friday. He continues to have a hot hand for Windy City and has made 50.9 percent of his shots and 47.4 percent of his three-pointers through nine contests.