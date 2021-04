Pelle is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Knicks over the weekend, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Mitchell Robinson (foot) out for the foreseeable future, the Knicks will opt to get some more help in the frontcourt by giving Pelle a look. Between the Nets and Kings earlier this season, Pelle has totaled nine points eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 32 minutes.