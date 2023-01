Pelle registered 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to Lakeland.

Pelle bounced back from a scoreless outing last time out and has now scored in double figures in two of his past three appearances. He also tied his season-high with three blocks and recorded his most rebounds since Nov. 28.