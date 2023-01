Pelle managed 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 129-91 loss to College Park.

Pelle scored a season-high 16 points and was the lone bright spot for Fort Wayne during a blowout loss. The 29-year-old has scored in double figures five times across 18 appearances and is averaging 6.2 points on 54.2 percent shooting.