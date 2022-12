Pelle (COVID-19 protocols) posted four points (2-4 FG), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 126-113 loss to Maine.

Pelle, who recently cleared COVID-19 protocols, made his first appearance since Dec. 7. Across 11 games with Fort Wayne, the 29-year-old is averaging 6.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.