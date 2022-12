Pelle tallied 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 132-127 win over Iowa.

Pelle scored in double figures for a second consecutive contest and grabbed at least five rebounds for a fifth straight game. Across nine appearances, the 29-year-old is averaging 6.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game.