Gordon amassed seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 win over the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gordon continued to struggle, at least from a statistical standpoint, despite the Nuggets surging to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. He hasn't scored more than 12 points over his last seven playoff games. Gordon's size and athleticism do mean the coaching staff can afford to leave him out there as somewhat of a defensive stopper. Given the current success the team is enjoying, there is no reason to think his role will change moving forward.