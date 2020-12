Bol had 16 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in a 129-96 win over Portland on Friday.

Bol saw his minutes spike from seven to 23 during Friday's game. The 21-year-old struggled with his shot yet fell just two rebounds shy of a double-double. It could be an encouraging sign for Bol, but he is not in line to fully show what he can do as a depth player for the contending Nuggets.