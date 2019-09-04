Bol and the Nuggets agreed to a two-way contract on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bol, who fell to pick 44 in the 2019 Draft, wasn't able to secure a true rookie contract with Denver. Per the nature of two-way deals, he'll spend the majority of next season in the G League developing his skills. We shouldn't expect him to see much, if any, time at the NBA level season, meaning his fantasy stock is incredibly low outside of dynasty formats.

