Nuggets' Bol Bol: Inks two-way deal with Nuggets
Bol and the Nuggets agreed to a two-way contract on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Bol, who fell to pick 44 in the 2019 Draft, wasn't able to secure a true rookie contract with Denver. Per the nature of two-way deals, he'll spend the majority of next season in the G League developing his skills. We shouldn't expect him to see much, if any, time at the NBA level season, meaning his fantasy stock is incredibly low outside of dynasty formats.
More News
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...