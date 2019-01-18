Nuggets' Gary Harris: Cleared to play

Harris (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against Chicago.

After a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Harris will be ready to take the court in what figures to be a favorable matchup for the Nuggets. He figures to rejoin the starting lineup, although Denver may hold him to a minutes limit to prevent further injury. Malik Beasley would shift back to a bench role if Harris does in fact return to the starting five.

