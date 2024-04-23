Harris ended with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes in Orlando's 96-86 loss to Cleveland in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

Harris led all Orlando players in threes made while hauling in a quartet of rebounds and ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Harris bounced back in Game 2 after a disappointing performance in Game 1, during which the guard did not connect on a shot while being held scoreless. Harris will need to continue to provide a lift offensively for Orlando as it tries to erase a 2-0 series deficit entering Game 3.