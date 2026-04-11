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Bucks' Gary Harris: Questionable for Sunday
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1 min read
Harris (groin) is questionable to face the 76ers on Sunday.
The Bucks have been mathematically eliminated from the postseason, so there's not much incentive for the 31-year-old veteran to suit up. Check back for official word on his status closer to tipoff.
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