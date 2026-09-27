Harris was waived by the Pistons on Sunday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports.

Harris was recently traded to Detroit by Milwaukee in July. However, he won't get an opportunity to suit up for the Pistons. The 32-year-old has appeared in 666 regular-season games during his career, averaging 9.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 26.0 minutes per contest. While Harris could find a new team at some point during the 2026-27 campaign, he will likely only be added for depth purposes.