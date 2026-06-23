Bucks' Gary Harris: Picks up player option

Harris (groin) exercised his $3.82 million player option for the 2026-27 season Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Harris likely would have had to settle for a non-guaranteed contract or one-year deal for the veteran's minimum had he chosen to pursue free agency, so his decision to pick up his player option isn't overly surprising. During his first season in Milwaukee, the 31-year-old appeared in 48 games (two starts) and averaged 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.8 minutes per contest. With Milwaukee likely to put an emphasis on finding minutes for their younger wings in 2026-27, Harris could struggle to crack the rotation in most games.