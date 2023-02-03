Murray amassed 33 points (12-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 134-117 win over the Warriors.

Murray continued his recent scoring surge Thursday, surpassing the 30-point mark for the second straight game and finishing with over 20 points for his fifth straight contest. The point guard didn't let his scoring output interfere with his playmaking duties, as he also dished eight assists -- his third-highest mark since the start of the new year. After averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 three-pointers in January, Murray appears poised to keep his foot on the pedal with a big performance in his first game of February.