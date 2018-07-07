Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Solid scoring contributions Friday
Beasley delivered 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during the Nuggets' 70-69 win over the Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
Beasley scuffled with his shot, but he was only one of two Nuggets starters to get into double figures in the scoring column. The 2016 first-round pick did see action in 40 more games in the 2017-18 campaign than during his rookie season, but he still offered minimal production (3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds across 9.5 minutes over 62 games). The former Seminole will try to lay a foundation for a strong training camp and potential boost in opportunity during the coming season with a strong performance this summer.
