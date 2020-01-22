Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Out with foot injury
Plumlee is out for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets due to a right cuboid injury.
Plumlee suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Timberwolves, though he did manage to check back into that game. Still, he'll be out Wednesday, which could prompt Jerami Grant to see extra minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Checks back in•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Hits double figures in third straight•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Dishes four dimes•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Puts up 15 points again•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Scores 15 points in spot start•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...