Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Provides nice energy off the bench
Plumlee compiled six points, six rebounds, five steals, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-113 victory over Portland.
Plumlee provided a spark off the bench Monday, coming up with some big plays as the Nuggets held on for the victory. He had a couple of strong put-back dunks as well as five steals, providing exactly what the Nuggets needed despite the limited playing time. He is far from flashy but Plumlee should continue to play a sizeable enough role moving forward, consistently demonstrating his ability to produce across the board.
