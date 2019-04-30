Plumlee compiled six points, six rebounds, five steals, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-113 victory over Portland.

Plumlee provided a spark off the bench Monday, coming up with some big plays as the Nuggets held on for the victory. He had a couple of strong put-back dunks as well as five steals, providing exactly what the Nuggets needed despite the limited playing time. He is far from flashy but Plumlee should continue to play a sizeable enough role moving forward, consistently demonstrating his ability to produce across the board.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...