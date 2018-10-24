Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees extra minutes in blowout win
Plumlee produced 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 21 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-112 win over the Kings on Tuesday.
With Nikola Jokic running into some foul trouble and Denver holding a comfortable lead for most of the second half, Plumlee saw his highest allotment of minutes of the season. It led to a second straight 11-point effort for the six-year veteran, along with his second seven-rebound effort of the season. While his minutes will fluctuate from game to game based on game script and Jokic's fouls, Plumlee remains a candidate for deep-league consideration for those looking for some end-of-roster, supplemental scoring and rebounding production.
