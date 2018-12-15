Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Starting again Friday
Plumlee is starting at power forward Friday against the Thunder, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Plumlee will get the nod for the second straight game following an impressive performance Monday against the Grizzlies. With Paul Millsap (toe) likely sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Plumlee has been the early beneficiary within Denver's rotation, although Trey Lyles is also expected to receive more playing time with Millsap on the shelf.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in starting role•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Will start Monday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Has double-double Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees extra minutes in blowout win•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Appears set for drop in production•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Scores team-high 23 points in preseason victory•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...