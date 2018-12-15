Plumlee is starting at power forward Friday against the Thunder, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Plumlee will get the nod for the second straight game following an impressive performance Monday against the Grizzlies. With Paul Millsap (toe) likely sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Plumlee has been the early beneficiary within Denver's rotation, although Trey Lyles is also expected to receive more playing time with Millsap on the shelf.