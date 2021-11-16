Morris registered 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 111-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Morris has scored in double digits in four of his last five games and aside from ending just two assists shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season, the eight dimes also represented a season-best mark for him. Firmly entrenched as Denver's starting point guard with Jamal Murray (knee) out for the foreseeable future, Morris is averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game -- all three would be career-high marks for him if he's able to sustain them until the end of the regular season.