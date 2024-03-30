Morris produced two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Friday's 111-98 win over the Nuggets.

Morris managed just 11 minutes in the win, continuing to play a limited role for his new team. While he does provide the Timberwolves with depth at the point guard position, there is little chance of him appearing on the fantasy radar. Even in starters' minutes, Morris has struggled to be anything more than a streaming consideration. Playing as the second or third-string point guard makes him a non-factor.