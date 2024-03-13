Morris (hamstring) will not play Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This will be the third straight game on the sidelines for Morris, but he's said to be progressing. With Minnesota off until Saturday against the Jazz, Morris could have a good chance of returning for that contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Could return vs. LA•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Won't play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Exits with sore hamstring•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Expanded role following trade•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Available for Monday•