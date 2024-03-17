Morris (hamstring) tallied two points (1-1 FG) in 10 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 119-100 win over the Jazz.

Morris was eased back into the mix after missing the Timberwolves' last three games due to a hamstring strain. Though he had been playing ahead of Jordan McLaughlin as the top backup to starting point guard Mike Conley prior to suffering his injury, Morris actually saw fewer minutes Saturday than McLaughlin (16 minutes), who picked up some run at both guard spots.