Morris (hamstring) is active Monday versus Utah.
Morris and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) have both been cleared for action, leaving Rudy Gobert (ribs) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) as the only absences for Minnesota on Monday. Morris shouldn't be expected to pick up a substantial role after logging just 10 minutes in his return to action Saturday after a three-game absence due to his problematic hamstring.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Iffy for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Light run in return•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Cleared for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Could return vs. LA•