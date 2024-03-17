Morris (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Morris returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the team's last three games due to a hamstring strain that has his status up in the air Monday. The Timberwolves will likely continue to take a conservative approach with Morris, easing him back into action. Even if he is cleared to play, it would be surprising if he sees ample playing time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Light run in return•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Cleared for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Could return vs. LA•
-
Timberwolves' Monte Morris: Ruled out Sunday•