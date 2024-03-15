Morris (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Morris has missed three straight games due to left hamstring soreness. If he remains out, Jordan McLaughlin would likely continue to see a few extra minutes behind Mike Conley.
